The New York Giants receiving corps is going to be awfully shorthanded when the season get going.

Big Blue already has lost Corey Coleman for the season after the wideout suffered a torn ACL. Now, the NFL has upheld its decision to suspend Golden Tate four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy.

Tate appealed the suspension, and appeared to have a “legitimate case” to get the ruling overturned, but the NFL stood their ground.

The wideout, who signed a two-year deal with the Giants in March explained that his positive test was the result of fertility treatment.

“This past April, during the offseason, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning,” Tate wrote on Twitter. “I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league’s banned substance list. I immediately discontinued use.”

After the ruling came down that Tate would in fact be forced to sit out four games, Tate took to social media once again, this time speaking out against the NFL’s “no tolerance policy.”

“This morning I received the unfortunate news that my appeal was denied. I went into this arbitration with the understanding that due to the facts, unlike many other cases, we could be the exception to win. Unfortunately the NFL stood by their no tolerance policy, which I hope one day to help have a part in reforming, so no other player has to go through this situation. I greatly appreciate the support from the Giants since long before an outcome was even determined. Additionally, it has meant so much to hear the Giants fan’s support each day at training camp and I am so proud to be a part of this organization. No one is more upset than myself, but moving forward, all I can do is continue to be a leader, continue to hold myself to the highest character and integrity, and soon make the biggest impact on the field.”

Tate caught 30 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown in eight games with the Philadelphia Eagles last season after catching 44 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns with the Detroit Lions.

