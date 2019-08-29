Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney might not be long for Houston.

Clowney has yet to report to the Texans as he continues his contract holdout. Houston slapped the franchise tag on the 26-year-old earlier in the offseason, but Clowney has yet to sign the tender. The sides don’t appear bound to agree on a long-term deal in the future either.

In turn, the logical next step would be for the Texans to explore a trade for the three-time Pro Bowl selection. Houston reportedly granted Clowney permission to visit with the Dolphins, but Miami only is one of a handful of teams interested in his services. According to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, the Texans reportedly also have spoken with the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and New York Jets about Clowney.

The Seahawks and Eagles reportedly are Clowney’s preferred destinations, but other teams might be more motivated to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from 2014. The Dolphins, for example, are on the brink of a rebuild, and Clowney would be a great first step in building a strong defense for the future.

There also might be a chance the Clowney sweepstakes are a foregone conclusion. One Texans writer believes the team already has a trade worked out and will be executed upon Clowney signing his tender.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images