Maybe the worst kept secret in the NFL is that Jalen Ramsey is looking for a hefty payday.

The outspoken Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback has made that abundantly clear both through comments in the media, and with the way he showed up to training camp.

The possibility certainly exists that the Jaguars will be unable to keep Ramsey once he hits free agency, in which case he’d be free to accept offers from other teams. And during an appearance on the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, Ramsey detailed the two teams he would go to.

″It would probably be either (the Tennessee Titans) or Vegas (Raiders),″ Ramsey said, via Jacksonville.com.

Ramsey has a little time before he gets to make his choice, but it’s quite clear he’s ready to get paid — in Jacksonville or elsewhere.

