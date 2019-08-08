Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To be perfectly clear, we don’t know what to make of the video Tom Brady pumped out Thursday morning.

To celebrate his 20th season in the NFL, the New England Patriots quarterback shared a clip of himself throwing to a bunch of clones. It’s a mind-bending clip, as well as one that clearly was shot in either spring or fall.

Take a look:

Furthermore, the timestamp on Brady’s post is in Pacific Daylight Time, not Eastern. Brady, of course, was in Detroit on Thursday with the Patriots preparing for the team’s preseason opener against the Lions.

Translation: Somebody on the West Coast who has the keys to Brady’s social media accounts whipped up something in the lab and shared it to the masses. Not like we’d expect Brady to posses such impressive video-editing skills, but the post nonetheless proves the 42-year-old’s social media activity is a group effort.

Are we overthinking this thing? Probably.

The Patriots and Lions will kick off Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. Brady is not expected to play.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images