Boston Celtics fans aren’t the only ones expecting big things from Jayson Tatum next season.

ESPN’s panel of NBA experts voted the Celtics forward the most likely first-time NBA All-Star in the Eastern Conference on Tuesday. Tatum garnered 68.2 percent of the votes, tying Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in voters’ estimation.

Tatum averaged averaged 15.7 points, six rebounds and 2.1 assists on 45 percent shooting in 79 games in 2018-19, his second NBA campaign. Most expect him to command a larger role in the Celtics’ offense, in the aftermath of Kyrie Irving’s departure.

ESPN’s experts join new Celtics center Enes Kanter in predicting Tatum to enjoy an All-Star season. Surely others share a similar assessment of Tatum’s potential impact this season.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner round out ESPN’s poll of likely first-time All-Stars in the Eastern Conference with 54.5 percent, 40.9 percent and 27.3 percent of the votes, respecitvely.

Dallas Mavericks point guard and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic won the overall voting with 87 percent.

Tatum, Doncic and the rest of these young guns now must prove themselves worthy of ESPN experts’ faith.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images