There aren’t many people who can understand what Rob Gronkowski has gone through. Shannon Sharpe, however, is one of the few.

In case you missed it, Gronkowski became visibly emotional Tuesday when talking about why he retired from the NFL. Yes, the New England Patriots legend left the door open for a return, but he very much sounded like someone who only recently emerged from a dark, scary place, one which many football players have visited in one form or another.

During Wednesday’s “Undisputed” episode, Sharpe talked about his own struggles in the NFL, and why he can empathize with the 30-year-old Gronkowski.

“To hear Gronk say what he said, I hope it offered a glimpse into what these athletes are going through. … Shannon Sharpe shot his ankles up every single Sunday, skin falling off my ankles because of all the injections going in there. … People didn’t care.”

Sharpe’s comments, along with the recent statements given by both Gronkowski and Andrew Luck should give fans pause before they think about their own selfish interests, such as fantasy football and the right to say, “Your team sucks, mine rules.”

Perhaps Gronkowski and Luck one day return to the NFL. For now, fans just should be happy that both men are prioritizing their health and well being.

