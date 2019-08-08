Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you thought Jayson Tatum would give fans the inside scoop about what Mike Krzyzewski told him Wednesday, you’re out of luck.

The Duke men’s basketball coach was in Las Vegas, Nev. to watch his former player at USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp. Krzyzewski had a brief visit with Tatum and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens before Coach K and the Boston forward had a conversation of their own.

“It’s great. It’s like old times,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “That’s my guy, I’m happy to say. I’m happy he’s here. It’s been a while since I’ve seen him. I talk to him often, but always a pleasure to see Coach.

“The more experience, the more time I get with Coach — I only got a year with him. I’m always thankful to have him when he’s around.”

So what did the two talk about?

“That is confidential, between me and him,” Tatum said. “But it was good. Everything he tells me, he means well. He just wants me to do better and be better. He’s a G.O.A.T., so I always listen to what he has to say.”

Fair enough.

Tatum is entering Year 3 in green and looks to continue building his reputation as a solid starter.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images