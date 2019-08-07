Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman certainly did not take a prototypical route to NFL stardom.

Before the 33-year-old was a Super Bowl MVP slot receiver with the New England Patriots, he was a quarterback at Kent State once upon a time. After the Pats selected him in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, they moved a long-haired Edelman to receiver, and the rest is history.

So, it’s not surprising the opening track of Chance The Rapper’s newest album “The Big Day,” titled “All Day Long,” struck a chord with the wide receiver.

Edelman took a line from the song for the caption on his latest Instagram post.

“This is, this is the day, took it the scenic route, but this is the way…”

Edelman currently is working his way back from a thumb injury as the Patriots gear up for their preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images