Julian Edelman has returned to practice, and it’s clear he’s ready to go.

After missing the first few weeks of training camp due to a thumb injury, Edelman was activated off the non-football injury list Monday afternoon, meaning he’s good to go for the remaining weeks of preseason action.

With that in mind, ahead of Tuesday morning’s practice, the New England Patriots receiver took to Twitter and Instagram to pose a question to football fans.

Okay hands up who’s ready for football? ✋ pic.twitter.com/SwUnpjTnG2 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) August 20, 2019

We’re sure the answer is a resounding “yes.”

Though preseason football can be a bit dull, it is football nonetheless. And the Pats’ regular season opener now is less than three weeks away, so real football is knocking on the door.

