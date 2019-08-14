Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 1990s were dope, as most of us can attest to.

However, there might be no bigger fan of that glorious decade than former Boston Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins.

Perkins on Tuesday dropped a highly nostalgic tweet about the 1990s, which he described as the “best” time of his life. Whether it be dope jeans, dope tunes or dope commander sin chief, the 1990s were a pretty sick time for Perk.

Check out this tweet.

I swear the 90s was the best time of my life. Remember when $10 would fill your gas tank. Music was on another level. Bill Clinton was our President. MFs was wearing Cross Colors and Girbaud Jeans! If you were to young to enjoy the 90s I feel sorry for ya loss! Lol — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 13, 2019

Truer words have never been spoken.

That said, the 1980s definitely are the coolest decade of all time.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images