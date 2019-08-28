Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy was honored by the New England Patriots on Thursday night as the 2019 Ron Burton Community Service Award recipient.

The Patriots linebacker accepted the award, and later went on Twitter to thank the organization for the recognition — and troll some his haters in the process. Van Noy kicked off his 2019 season social media campaign against “Felger & Mazz” in classic style, hashtagging them in his tweet.

I appreciate the love to the Kraft family and Burton family! Honored and blessed to receive this award. #felgerandmazz #patsnation #LFG https://t.co/WloP8NsQf7 — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) August 28, 2019

Van Noy long has had a bit of a beef with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s afternoon show hosts Michael Felger and Anthony Masserotti. Before winning Super Bowl LIII, Van Noy went on “Zolak & Bertrand,” to proclaim that the Patriots wanted to win “to prove to people like Felger and Mazz we can do it.”

His Wikipedia page later was hilariously edited to troll the radio duo.

Long live this rivalry.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images