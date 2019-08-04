Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Community Shield between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Wembly Stadium had an unfortunate ending for the Reds.

Despite knotting the game at one with less than 15 minutes left in regulation Sunday, Liverpool was unable to complete the comeback. Midfielder James Milner sat out of the contest due to a tight muscle.

Raheem Sterling put the City on the board first 12 minutes into the contest. But that lead was erased in the 77th minute with a goal headed in by Liverpool’s Joel Matip off a Jordan Henderson free-kick.

Penalties were required to call the game, and Liverpool paid the price. Georginio Wijnaldum was the only player from either club to see his kick saved in the shootout, and it cost Liverpool the game.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC