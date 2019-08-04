Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s been a rough stretch for the Red Sox as they look to put an end to their seven-game losing streak Sunday night against the Yankees.

Boston is coming off three straight losses to New York this weekend, including dropping both games of the day-night doubleheader Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox turn to David Price, who was reinstated from the paternity leave list Sunday, to get Boston back on track. The Yankees will counter with J.A. Happ.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game on TV and online:

When: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 7:08 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images