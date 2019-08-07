Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Before the 2019 season began, Michael Chavis selected the nickname “Chief” for Major League Baseball’s upcoming Player’s Weekend, which will run from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.

Since he’s joined the MLB, however, he’s earned himself a new nickname — Ice Horse.

After his original nickname was announced, Chavis took to Twitter to tell fans he’s hoping to get his nickname changed. That still hasn’t happened yet, but he hopes it’s doable.

To hear more about what the change would entail, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images