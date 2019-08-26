Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been six years since he last played in Los Angeles, but Dwight Howard officially is a Laker once again.

Now, NBA fans across the country are getting a look at the 33-year-old in purple and gold for the first time since 2013.

Howard cleared waivers Monday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies last week. He officially signed his new contract with the Lakers on Monday, as well.

Sources: Dwight Howard has cleared waivers and is signing his new Los Angeles Lakers contract now. Howard plans to wear No. 39 as a Laker next season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2019

Now, Howard has revealed he’ll wear No. 39 next season, per Charania. Take a look:

Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports Dwight Howard will wear No. 39 next season in his return to the Lakers. First look: pic.twitter.com/RnyjRchwKp — Stadium (@Stadium) August 26, 2019

The Lakers will kick off the 2019 season against the Los Angeles Clippers in a 10:30 p.m. ET showdown at Staples Center.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images