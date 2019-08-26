It’s been six years since he last played in Los Angeles, but Dwight Howard officially is a Laker once again.
Now, NBA fans across the country are getting a look at the 33-year-old in purple and gold for the first time since 2013.
Howard cleared waivers Monday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, after agreeing to a buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies last week. He officially signed his new contract with the Lakers on Monday, as well.
Now, Howard has revealed he’ll wear No. 39 next season, per Charania. Take a look:
The Lakers will kick off the 2019 season against the Los Angeles Clippers in a 10:30 p.m. ET showdown at Staples Center.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images