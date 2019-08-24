Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dwight Howard appears to be California-bound once again.

The Grizzlies center reportedly will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after completing a buyout with Memphis, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He’ll have to clear waivers first.

Dwight Howard’s agent, Charles Briscoe of Briscoe Sports Group, has completed buyout with Grizzlies officials, and Howard will sign with the Lakers once he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 23, 2019

Howard’s reported deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team reportedly is giving him a chance to prove himself and show the personal progress he’s made.

Lakers are entering a Howard partnership with caution. For years, he's talked about making changes in how he interacts with coaches and teammates. He's still saying those things now, but the ability to cut him without cost keeps leverage with organization. https://t.co/Q7i5NcAtJA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

Howard originally left the Lakers in 2013 after a one-year stint with the squad, averaging 17.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. But his time in L.A. was marred by a feud with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a nagging shoulder injury.

Since leaving the Lakers, Howard has bounced between four other teams: the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and most recently the Washington Wizards.

Now, Howard is on his way back to L.A. But has time healed the wounds?

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images