Dwight Howard appears to be California-bound once again.
The Grizzlies center reportedly will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after completing a buyout with Memphis, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. He’ll have to clear waivers first.
Howard’s reported deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The team reportedly is giving him a chance to prove himself and show the personal progress he’s made.
Howard originally left the Lakers in 2013 after a one-year stint with the squad, averaging 17.1 points and 12.4 rebounds per game. But his time in L.A. was marred by a feud with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and a nagging shoulder injury.
Since leaving the Lakers, Howard has bounced between four other teams: the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets and most recently the Washington Wizards.
Now, Howard is on his way back to L.A. But has time healed the wounds?
