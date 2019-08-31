Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jadeveon Clowney has no intentions of ever playing again for the Houston Texans, but they’re apparently not the only team the pass rusher has no interest in suiting up for.

The 26-year-old is being shopped around by the Texans after he refused to sign his franchise tag, leaving Houston few options other than trade him. Clowney met with the Miami Dolphins and head coach Brian Flores earlier in the week, but it’s been pretty clear that he prefers to be dealt to the Seattle Seahawks or another contending team.

But that hasn’t slowed down talks between the Texans and Dolphins, with a massive offer reportedly on the table to strike a deal.

Still, Clowney “remains adamant,” that he has no interest in playing in Miami, according to Houston Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson.

One league source informed of Jadeveon Clowney's thinking reiterated that he remains adamant he doesn't want to play for the Miami Dolphins regardless of the trade discussions between Texans and Dolphins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2019

While it’s still possible Clowney could remain in Houston, that seems highly unlikely at this stage. Clowney must sign his franchise tag tender before he can play or be traded. No team can extend him during the season because the deadline to sign franchised players to extensions has passed.

On top of that, the Dolphins’ locker room doesn’t seem particularly jazzed about the team potentially sending Laremy Tunsil — a locker room favorite — off in a trade.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images