Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots might have drafted a pair of unpolished diamonds in 2019.

Anonymous NFL scouts told Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller this week they count Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham and linebacker/defensive end Chase Winovich among the top “under-the-radar rookies” they’ve watched during the NFL preseason. Stidham and Winovich made positive impressions during training camp and in preseason games, and rival scouts also have noticed their potential.

Here’s what one scout had to say about Stidham, whom New England selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft with the 133rd overall selection.

“How the f–k do they always do this? Kid falls right into their laps and looks like the second coming,” the scout said, per Miller. “It’s like (head coach) Bill (Belichick) and (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) undid all the damage Auburn did to him.”

Stidham completed 61 of 90 passes for 731 yards with four touchdowns and one interception over four games in his impressive first preseason, prompting some to anoint him already as Tom Brady’s heir under center.

The Patriots selected Winovich in the third round with the 77th overall pick, and his energy and edge as a pass rusher stood out ahead of his debut campaign.

“Bill being Bill on the Michigan kid,” an NFL scout told Miller. “They draft so well for situational football. They’ll make him into an eight-sack-a-year player.”

Patriots fans undoubtedly would love for Winovich to fulfill that prediction in his rookie season and improve from there. Who cares if scouts and coaches from other teams will end up kicking themselves for years to come?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images