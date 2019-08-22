Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was indicted on a charge of cocaine possession, the Belknap County (NH) Attorney’s Office told the Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy on Thursday morning.

News first broke of Chung’s indictment in the Laconia Daily Sun, that reported: “Patrick C. Chung, 32, of Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.”

The Patriots safety’s middle name is Christopher, he’s 32 years old, and he has a house in New Hampshire.

Chung is scheduled to be in Belknap Superior Court next Wednesday for arraignment, according to the Daily Sun.

Chung “did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled substance cocaine,” according to the indictment, via the Daily Sun.

Chung could face punishment under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. If this is Chung’s first offense, he would not be suspended. If he has violated the policy before, then he would receive a four-game suspension.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images