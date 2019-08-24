Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots aren’t having much luck with their tight ends this offseason.

First, Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement shortly after New England claimed the Super Bowl LIII title, leaving a gaping hole for the Pats to fill. Then, the NFL suspended Ben Watson for the first four games of the regular season for failing a drug test during his earlier retirement. New England would go down another tight end in Matt LaCosse during the team’s first preseason game on Aug. 8 due to injury.

Now, they’ve lost Lance Kendricks for the season opener.

The NFL has announced Saturday that Kendricks has been suspended one game for violating the league’s policy on substances and abuse. He is still eligible to participate in the Pats’ preseason practices and their final preseason game Thursday against the New York Giants, according to a statement released by the league.

Kendricks will be eligible to return after New England’s Week 1 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 8.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com