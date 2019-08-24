It’s that time of year again!
The sun is setting a little earlier and the late summer hum of college football is in the air. And once again this year, we get a premiere matchup one week before everyone in the country kicks off — and this time it will be a battle for supremacy in the Sunshine State. It’s the Miami Hurricanes taking on the No. 8 Florida Gators in a marquee “Week Zero” showdown in Orlando.
Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has won the job for the rejuvenated Canes, while the Gators return one of the best defenses in the country from last season.
State bragging rights on the line, ACC vs. SEC, it doesn’t get much better than this to get things going.
Here’s how you can watch Florida vs. Miami online and on TV:
When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images