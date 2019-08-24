Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of in-state rivals with postseason aspirations will meet for the only time this season Saturday evening, as the Houston Texans will journey north to Dallas for a tilt with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Though it’s just the preseason, it is the ever-famous Week 3 of preseason action, meaning there’s a chance to see starters play for a few series.

However, one starter we know won’t be playing though is Ezekiel Elliott. The star running back currently is holding out, though he seems to be hinting at the desired value of his next contract on Twitter.

Here’s how to watch Texans vs. Cowboys online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images