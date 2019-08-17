Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With Josh Gordon heading back to the New England Patriots, the defending Super Bowl champions suddenly have a respectable receiving corps.

In fact, according to one kinda-sorta well-known individual, the addition of Gordon once again puts the Patriots over the top in the AFC.

O.J. Simpson, a man who truly needs no introduction, took to Twitter on Friday to react to the news of Gordon being reinstated by the NFL. The star receiver will not play Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans, but should start practicing next week.

Assuming Gordon hasn’t lost a stop and can keep his ducks in a row off the field (two massive “ifs”), Simpson is confident that New England will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV.

Check this out:

Whatever you say, Juice.

Again, Gordon remains a huge question mark for the Patriots. But if he can stay out of trouble, Tom Brady and Co. should have no problem putting points on the board.

Thumbnail photo via Photo courtesy of Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool USA TODAY NETWORK Images