The Indiana Pacers are keen to remind the Boston Celtics that Al Horford and Kyrie Irving won’t be walking through that door next season.

The Pacers seemingly ribbed the Celtics’ recent roster upheaval in a tweet they sent Monday following the release of the 2019-20 NBA schedule. Netflix inspired the the tweet, in which Indiana’s games against Boston refer to popular Boston-based movies.

However, the major changes to the movie graphics largely center around players, who have come and gone. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford, who left Boston in free agency, star in the Pacers’ version of “The Departed,” Kemba Walker takes center stage in “The Town,” and Tacko Fall headlines “The Fall.”

With a matchup like this, we'll prob end up on @TheRewatchables 😂 See you in December @celtics 👋 pic.twitter.com/IrEKNZ1tj0 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 12, 2019

Although we commend Indiana’s ingenuity, their matchups with Boston still won’t rise to must-see status. After all, the Pacers haven’t progressed past the first round of the NBA playoffs since 2014, and the Celtics have a host of games against higher-profile teams circled on their calendars for the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images