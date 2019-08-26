Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The San Diego Padres enjoyed the last laugh against the Boston Red Sox in more ways than one.

The Padres trolled Red Sox fans who attended Sunday’s game at Petco Park with a prank for the ages. In the middle of the eighth inning the Petco Park jumbotron played the beginning of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” as part of “Padres Karaoke,” while showing Red Sox fans singing the lyrics as if they were at Fenway Park.

But when “Sweet Caroline” reached the chorus for the first time, the Padres Rick Rolled Red Sox Nation.

SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RatAEIaWlL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 25, 2019

Well played, San Diego.

To add insult to injury, the Padres went on to beat the Red Sox 3-1, denying Boston the chance to gain ground on wild-card rivals the Oakland A’s, Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Indians.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images