There isn’t exactly a quarterback controversy in New England, but there certainly is a debate.

Who will backup Tom Brady for the Patriots?

This question has lingered all throughout the preseason with veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham battling for the No. 2 spot on the roster. Hoyer has spent multiple stints on the Patriots, but the team did spend a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to snag the Auburn-product.

With one week remaining in the preseason, the decision looms for head coach Bill Belichick.

