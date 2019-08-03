Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s talent might only be outdone by his leadership.

Brady has been a pillar of the New England Patriots for well over a decade, and seemingly every player who’s come through Foxboro since 2000 has had nothing but praise for the six-time Super Bowl champion, who prides himself on being a great teammate.

The Patriots recently compiled a handful of clips from current players recalling their first encounters with Brady. The common theme among the remarks won’t go unnoticed, and it makes it all the easier to understand why the future Hall of Famer is so highly thought of by his peers.

We’re sure Brady will receive countless messages from teammates, both past and present, Saturday, which marks the QB’s 42nd birthday.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images