Tom Brady on numerous occasions has expressed a desire to play into his mid-40s. But at the rate he’s going, is there any chance that’s an undersell?

Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, is preparing for his 20th NFL season, which will see the New England Patriots defend their sixth Super Bowl championship in franchise history. The star signal-caller’s numbers took a slight dip last season, but there’s no reason you shouldn’t expect another successful campaign from Brady in 2019.

Vinny Testaverde knows a thing or two about longevity. The No. 1 overall pick in 1987 played 21 seasons in the league, with his last coming in 2007 at age 44. Testaverde, who served as Brady’s backup in 2005, thinks the Patriots QB has plenty left in the tank.

“Some guys can’t move around in the pocket anymore. Some guys lose arm strength,” Testaverde told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But that’s not the case with Tom, because he’s in such good shape and he takes such good care of himself. He’ll probably be able to do that until he’s 50.”

Testaverde’s sentiment might come off as hyperbolic, but at this point, you probably shouldn’t completely rule out Brady being under center at the half-century mark.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images