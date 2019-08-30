Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is toggling positions like he’s playing “Madden” in New England’s fourth and final preseason game.

First, we saw rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams playing safety. Now, fullback and German-born international pathway program player Jakob Johnson is lining up at outside linebacker.

Fun!

Johnson actually brought some pressure in his first drive as a defender. Johnson was recruited to the University of Tennessee as a linebacker before switching over to fullback and tight end in his sophomore season.

The Patriots are low on outside linebackers with Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, John Simon, Chase Winovich, Shilique Calhoun, Trent Harris and Derek Rivers all sitting out.

As an international pathway program player, Johnson can be kept on the Patriots as an additional exempt 11th practice squad player this season. If he starts the season exempt then he cannot be activated to the active roster.

Now we need to see Division II cornerback-turned-pro wide receiver Gunner Olszewski move back to defensive back by the end of the night.

