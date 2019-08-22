Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

12:45 p.m. ET: Greetings from Gillette Stadium, where the New England Patriots are preparing to host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

If the Patriots keep with tradition tonight, we should see Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots’ starting lineup make their preseason debuts after enjoying nights off in Detroit and Tennessee. This likely will be Brady’s only action of this year’s exhibition season, as teams typically rest their starters in the preseason finale.

Three veteran receivers returned to the Patriots this week in Josh Gordon (from suspension), Julian Edelman (from a broken thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (from a torn Achilles), but it remains to be seen if any of the three will suit up against Carolina. Gordon won’t be eligible to play until next week at the earliest per the terms of his reinstatement, and Thomas and Edelman could be held out after participating in one and two practices this week, respectively.

The list of players we’re not expecting to see tonight includes wide receiver Maurice Harris, defensive ends Shilique Calhoun, Derek Rivers and Trent Harris, and tight ends Matt LaCosse and Stephen Anderson. The statuses of wideouts Phillip Dorsett and N’Keal Harry are unclear after both missed last week’s game with injuries.

We’ll see on safety Patrick Chung, too. He’s worn a red non-contact jersey in practice while he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery, and news of his indictment on a cocaine possession charge broke this morning.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images