Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret Rafael Devers has absolutely been lighting it up at the plate for the Red Sox this season.

The young Boston third baseman has been particularly hot since being moved to the No. 2 spot in the lineup and seems to hit whatever comes his way.

That trend continued Monday night when Devers blasted his 23rd home run of the season en route to a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Not only did the round-tripper put him behind just Xander Bogaerts (25) and J.D. Martinez (24), it also put him in with some pretty elite company.

Devers became the first Red Sox player to hit at least 23 home runs before turning 23 years old since Tony Canigliaro (28) and George Scott (27) both did it in 1966, as shown on NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage.

Pretty impressive.

The 22-year-old went 2-for-4 in Monday’s win with two runs and an RBI. He’s not batting .322 and is making a legitimate case to be the American League MVP for 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images