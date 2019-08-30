The Boston Red Sox are fighting for their playoff lives, and lately, they’ve been helping themselves out.
Boston has won four of its last five games heading into a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels this weekend. Over that span, the Red Sox have plated 34 runs to go along with a .278 team average. Boston’s starters have posted an ERA of 3.91, while the bullpen continued its solid run with a 3.00 ERA.
