The Boston Red Sox are fighting for their playoff lives, and lately, they’ve been helping themselves out.

Boston has won four of its last five games heading into a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels this weekend. Over that span, the Red Sox have plated 34 runs to go along with a .278 team average. Boston’s starters have posted an ERA of 3.91, while the bullpen continued its solid run with a 3.00 ERA.

For more on the Red Sox recent stretch, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.