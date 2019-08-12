Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox’s schedule for the 2020 season has been unveiled.

The Red Sox, who announced the schedule Monday in conjunction with Major League Baseball, will open against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Thursday, March 26, marking Boston’s earliest start since beginning the 2008 season in Japan on March 25.

The Red Sox will host the Chicago White Sox in their home opener at Fenway Park on Thursday, April 2.

Here are some other notes regarding Boston’s 2020 schedule:

— The Red Sox’s first series against the New York Yankees is scheduled for May 8-10 at Yankee Stadium. The teams’ first series at Fenway Park is scheduled for June 12-14.

— The Red Sox will travel to four National League ballparks: Sun Trust Park for a two-game series against the Atlanta Braves (May 12-13), Wrigley Field for a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs (June 19-21), PNC Park for a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (July 3-5) and Great American Ball Park for a two-game series against the Cincinnati Reds (Sept. 15-16).

— Four National League teams will visit Fenway Park: the Milwaukee Brewers (June 5-7), the Braves (June 16-17), the St. Louis Cardinals (June 26-28) and the Reds (Aug. 18-19).

— The Red Sox will participate in MLB’s Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 23, at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa., facing the Baltimore Orioles in the final game of a four-game series that begins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

— The Red Sox will play at home on Patriots Day (Monday, April 20 against the Cleveland Indians), Memorial Day (Monday, May 25 against the Kansas City Royals) and Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 7 against the Detroit Tigers).

Here’s the full schedule:

Game times for the 2020 season, as well as Boston’s 2020 spring training schedule, will be finalized and announced at a later date.

