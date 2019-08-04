Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are reeling, to say the least.

The reigning World Series champs have lost seven consecutive games following Saturday night’s defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees.

Boston is hitting just .245 and scoring four runs per game over the seven-game skid. Its starting pitchers have posted an ERA of 9.70, while the bullpen sits at 3.86. This is the Red Sox’s longest losing streak since the 2015 season, when they dropped eight in a row.

For more numbers from the unfortunate stretch, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.