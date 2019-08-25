Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will go for a three-game series sweep of the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park.

The Red Sox will follow their typical guidelines with a left-hander on the mound for the opposition. Sam Travis and Chris Owings will start at first base and second base, respectively, against Padres southpaw Joey Lucchesi, while Mitch Moreland and middle-game hero Brock Holt will start the game on the bench.

Jackie Bradley Jr. returns to Boston’s lineup after missing the first two contests of the series. Andrew Benintendi, meanwhile, will be out of action for the finale after exiting Saturday’s game in the sixth inning with side tightness.

The visitors will give the ball to Brian Johnson, who’s set to make his seventh start of the season. It will be Johnson’s second consecutive start against a National League opponent, as he took a loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in his last outing.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Padres game:

RED SOX (70-61)

Mookie Betts, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, LF

Sam Travis, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Chris Owings, 2B

Brian Johnson, LHP (1-2, 6.58 ERA)

PADRES (59-69)

Manuel Margot, CF

Francisco Mejia, LF

Manny Machado, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Eric Hosmer, 1B

Ty France, 2B

Luis Urias, SS

Austin Hedges, C

Joey Lucchesi, LHP (8-7, 4.20 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images