Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox offense struggled mightily just a day after putting up 16 runs against the Angels.

Boston amassed just four runs in Saturday’s 12-4 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park. A three-run home run put LA in front early and ran away with the lead for the remainder of the contest.

Rick Porcello gave up three runs in the first but settled down and retired 14 Angels in a row before giving up a two-run blast to Mike Trout in the fifth to end his afternoon after five-plus innings, five hits and as many earned runs with three strikeouts.

The bullpen couldn’t keep the game close as a combined six earned runs were given up. The Angels strung together a seven-run seventh to put the game well out of reach for the Sox.

With the loss, the Red Sox dropped to 62-57, while the Angels climbed to 57-61.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Ugly.

Boston’s offense was much different than 24 hours ago, while the Angels did serious damage against the pitchers.

ON THE BUMP

— Porcello ran into trouble early in the first to put Boston in a 3-0 hole.

The right-hander surrendered a single and double to put runners on second and third with one out. Justin Upton capitalized and sent a three-run shot to right field.

A Justin Jack for your Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SMzqD2i6qm — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 10, 2019

Porcello settled down, pitching four consecutive 1-2-3 innings. Things unraveled in the sixth, though, when Kole Calhoun led the inning off with a single, bringing Trout to the plate who absolutely crushed a two-run home run — his first ever at Fenway Park — over the Green Monster to give the Angels a 5-1 edge. The blast ended Porcello’s afternoon.

*Boston accent* That ball went wicked fahr. pic.twitter.com/fpkY74qaXz — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) August 10, 2019

— Darwinzon Hernandez got out of the inning without any further damage.

The left-hander didn’t have as much luck in the seventh, however, after giving up a single and walk before Wilfredo Tovar smacked an RBI-single to center to bring in Los Angeles’ sixth run of the game. Hernandez’s outing came to an end after issuing a walk to load the bases with nobody out.

— Hector Velazquez entered the game and hit Trout to bring in another run and make it 7-2 Angels.

Things only got uglier for the pitcher who surrendered a two-RBI single to Shoehei Ohtani, an RBI sacrifice fly to Upton and a single that led to two runs due to an error by Sam Travis in left field.

After all was said and done, the Angels plated seven runs to break the game wide open 12-2.

— Ryan Weber tossed a 1-2-3 eighth before pitching a scoreless ninth with a strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston loaded the bases in the third thanks to two hit batsmen and a single with just one out.

It was able to get a run back when Sam Travis hit a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Jackie Bradley Jr. to make it 3-1.

— The Red Sox had the potential to make some noise in the sixth but only could muster a run in the inning.

A Brock Holt double and Bradley walk put two on for Mookie Betts. The right fielder roped a double to right to bring in a run and make it 5-2, but Xander Bogaerts grounded out to end the threat.

— Travis continued being a productive member to the lineup with a solo home run in the seventh to make it 12-3. Boston added another run when Michael Chavis grounded into a fielder’s choice.

— Betts and Brock Holt led the way for Boston with two hits apiece. Bogaerts and Chavis were the only batters without a hit. All others in the lineup had one.

TWEET OF THE GAME

It’s been a struggle for Porcello with the long ball this season.

Porcello now has given up 25 homers this season, which ties him for 8th in the big leagues. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) August 10, 2019

UP NEXT

The Red Sox wrap up their four-game series with the Angels on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 1:05 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images