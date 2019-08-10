Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second year in a row, Tim Tebow’s season in the minor leagues has been cut short.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback turned minor-league outfielder with the New York Mets reportedly will miss the rest of the season due to a laceration he suffered last month on his left hand, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo. The injury required stitches.

Tebow missed the final two months of last season due to a broken bone in his right hand that required surgery.

The outfielder was not enjoying a particularly strong year, his first in Triple-A Syracuse, batting .163/.240/.255 over 77 games while striking out 98 times in 264 plate appearances. He had four home runs and 19 RBI’s. In 940 minor-league at-bats, Tebow is batting .223 with 18 home runs and 327 strikeouts.

Tebow, who will turn 32 next week, has not backed off his pursuit of baseball, and has been clear on his goal of reaching the majors.

His former agent, Brodie Van Wagenen, now is the Mets’ general manager.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images