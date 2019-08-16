Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rex Ryan likes feet. Perhaps you’ve heard.

The ex-New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach was the subject of online ridicule way back in 2010 when a foot fetish video appearing to star his wife made the internet rounds. It was a whole thing, and then in 2015 it started up again when Ryan — then coaching the Buffalo Bills — had a photo of feet on the desk in his office.

Ryan’s apparent pediatric passion resurfaced Friday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up,” where Ryan now is an analyst. As the conversation about Antonio Brown’s bizarre foot injury wound down, Ryan piped up with a quick quip about his foot-filled past.

“Well, let’s not talk about feet,” he said, much to the delight of Sam Ponder.

Lots of people found it very funny.

Rex Ryan is a National Treasure. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) August 16, 2019

THAT’S IT. IT IS OVER. Rex Ryan is the GOAT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/THDdpiJpxP — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) August 16, 2019

Rex Ryan should get a HOF bust simply for this comment pic.twitter.com/XtplC0gFjH — Ari Gilberg (@arigilberg) August 16, 2019

OK, Rex Ryan is now awesome. https://t.co/NKtSqUAgDa — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) August 16, 2019

Those folks love hyperbole more than Ryan loves feet, but to each their own.

Anyhoo. You’re not caught up on the latest with Rex Ryan and feet. Congratulations.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images