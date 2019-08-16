Rex Ryan likes feet. Perhaps you’ve heard.
The ex-New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach was the subject of online ridicule way back in 2010 when a foot fetish video appearing to star his wife made the internet rounds. It was a whole thing, and then in 2015 it started up again when Ryan — then coaching the Buffalo Bills — had a photo of feet on the desk in his office.
Ryan’s apparent pediatric passion resurfaced Friday morning on ESPN’s “Get Up,” where Ryan now is an analyst. As the conversation about Antonio Brown’s bizarre foot injury wound down, Ryan piped up with a quick quip about his foot-filled past.
“Well, let’s not talk about feet,” he said, much to the delight of Sam Ponder.
Lots of people found it very funny.
Those folks love hyperbole more than Ryan loves feet, but to each their own.
Anyhoo. You’re not caught up on the latest with Rex Ryan and feet. Congratulations.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images