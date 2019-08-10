Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have taken each of the first two games against the Los Angeles Angels and will look to clinch a series victory on Saturday afternoon.

Boston will turn to Rick Porcello when they take on the Angels at 4:05 p.m. ET at Fenway Park.

Porcello bounced back from a recent slump by holding the Kansas City Royals to one run over six innings in his last start, but he is 7-7 with a 5.56 ERA in his career against the Angels. He will be opposed by left-hander Andrew Heaney, who has endured his fair share of struggles this season, as well.

For more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final,” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images