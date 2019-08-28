Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski is committed to leaving the door wide open.

The retired New England Patriots legend made headlines Tuesday when he announced a partnership with CBD Medical. However, the highlights of the presentation were Gronkowski’s emotional explanation of why he decided to retire from the NFL and his seeming openness to one day returning to football.

During an appearance Wednesday on “Good Morning America,” Gronkowski once again teased a return to the game he left behind.

“I may be back!” the 30-year-old exclaimed at the end of a segment.

Watch that moment near the end of the video below:

.@RobGronkowski talks to us about his new life after retirement and what's ahead in the next chapter of his life. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/z19afuOic4 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2019

Is this nothing more than Gronk being Gronk and having some fun? Probably. There’s also something to be said for dangling the proverbial carrot in an effort to maintain hype while you start a new business venture.

In any case, Gronkowski seems perfectly content with the rampant speculation that as existed since announced his retirement.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images