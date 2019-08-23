Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend allows players to get creative, but Mookie Betts really took things to the next level.

The cleats the Boston Red Sox outfielder designed for the weekend were unveiled Friday morning, and they really are nothing short of incredible.

Instead of taking an angle that would market himself specifically, Betts went a different route, modeling his kicks after former teammate David Ortiz.

Check them out below.

Yeah, pretty sweet.

Ortiz currently is back home and continuing to recover after getting shot in early June in the Dominican Republic. The Red Sox, meanwhile, kick off a three-game set with the San Diego Padres beginning Friday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images