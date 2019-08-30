Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless believes Bill Belichick has finally found Tom Brady’s successor, his new Jimmy Garoppolo, if you will. That’s not really a hot take. But Bayless’ insistence Belichick is “fast-tracking” the next QB1, is Baylessism at its best.

The bloviating FS1 talking head birthed the take Thursday night during the New England Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants. Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham got one final chance to show out amid an impressive preseason, and he did so with a loaded offense around him to begin the game.

Veteran wideouts Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas — all who have been limited one way or another this summer — got some playing time Thursday night, and Bayless claimed that was Belichick trying to make Stidham look good.

Only Belichick: In the final preseason game, when most teams play nobody, he's playing Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas with rookie QB Jarrett Stidham. Does Belichick ever want this kid to look good, to quickly become the Next Brady, to make Tom Brady expendable. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 29, 2019

Jarrett Stidham wound up throwing 90 passes in 4 preseason games – about 23 attempts per game. Unheard of. Belichick is FAST-TRACKING him. Here he comes, Tom. Sorry you have to put up with this. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 30, 2019

Bayless spoke the theory into word Friday morning on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

"Bill Belichick has his new Jimmy G, his new next Brady. He has now fallen in football love with Jarrett Stidham. It's very clear, especially after last night, that he is fast tracking Jarrett Stidham to replace Tom Brady next season, if not this season…" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/4kM0kCnkoT — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 30, 2019

It’s possible Stidham is heir to Brady’s throne. What’s more likely, however, is Belichick and the Patriots wanted to get one final look at Stidham before he stands on the sideline holding a clipboard all season watching and learning from Brady. And even Bayless himself acknowledged it made some sense to play the trio of veteran wideouts to get them some game action before the regular season begins next week.

Of course, that sort of level-headed, rational thinking doesn’t get as many retweets or viewers.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images