Skip Bayless believes Bill Belichick has finally found Tom Brady’s successor, his new Jimmy Garoppolo, if you will. That’s not really a hot take. But Bayless’ insistence Belichick is “fast-tracking” the next QB1, is Baylessism at its best.
The bloviating FS1 talking head birthed the take Thursday night during the New England Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants. Rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham got one final chance to show out amid an impressive preseason, and he did so with a loaded offense around him to begin the game.
Veteran wideouts Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas — all who have been limited one way or another this summer — got some playing time Thursday night, and Bayless claimed that was Belichick trying to make Stidham look good.
Bayless spoke the theory into word Friday morning on FS1’s “Undisputed.”
It’s possible Stidham is heir to Brady’s throne. What’s more likely, however, is Belichick and the Patriots wanted to get one final look at Stidham before he stands on the sideline holding a clipboard all season watching and learning from Brady. And even Bayless himself acknowledged it made some sense to play the trio of veteran wideouts to get them some game action before the regular season begins next week.
Of course, that sort of level-headed, rational thinking doesn’t get as many retweets or viewers.
