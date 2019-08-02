Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no doubt that Tom Brady deserves to be paid more than any other quarterback in the NFL. But is it good business to sign a 42-year-old player to a contract extension?

That’s the dilemma that the New England Patriots currently find themselves in.

Brady is entering the final year of his current deal, and one of the prevailing stories of training camp thus far is that he and the Patriots have yet to work out an extension. And that, unsurprisingly, has led to much debate.

“First Take” co-hosts Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman discussed the issue Thursday morning, and both took Brady’s side.

Smith: “Tom Brady has had New England’s back, let’s be very very clear about that. Restructuring his deals, taking pay cuts, taking less money, he’s done all of that. And, oh by the way, at 42 years of age this Saturday, he is the starting quarterback for the reigning Super Bowl champions.”

Kellerman: “I’m pro-Tom Brady in this circumstance. Tom Brady has always worked with the Patriots to renegotiate his deal. … But, at a certain point, he deserves to be rewarded for that. So, it is foul for the Patriots or for anyone to question Tom Brady about his contract or to make him play it out.”

Again, there’s no denying that Brady has earned the right to be paid more than any other football player on planet Earth.

But contract negotiations often are about timing — age, when you hit the market, recent performance — and, for once, Brady’s timing might be off.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images