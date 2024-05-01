Jerod Mayo is open to the idea of Tom Brady making a return to the New England Patriots organization.

But there’s a catch.

“I love Tom, and the door is always open if he wants to come in here and coach,” Mayo said when he appeared on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday.

Mayo’s comments were playful and should be taken with a grain of salt, of course. And as it relates to Brady, despite the fact the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to joke about a return to the gridiron, it feels like he intends to join the FOX broadcast booth for a reported $37.5 million per year while inching closer to a stake in Las Vegas Raiders ownership.

But could it work? Could Brady serve as a successful coach given his wealth of football knowledge?

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” podcast, co-hosts George Balekji and Travis Thomas explained why they think Brady would excel in that career, as well.

After all, the Patriots just drafted their long-term solution behind center with quarterback Drake Maye. Who better for Maye to learn from than Brady, right? And Maye himself, who already spoke glowingly of Brady, clearly would love to pick his brain.

You can check out the segment in the “Foxboro Rush” YouTube video embedded above.

