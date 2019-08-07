Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Celtics rookies Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards have been getting the lay of the land in Boston, and Fenway Park was the most recent destination on their list of places to visit.

Ahead of the Red Sox’s eventual loss to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, the Sox held “Celtics Night” at Fenway Park. The most notable part of the festivities was Williams and Edwards throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, but that was just what the public got to see.

While at Fenway, Williams and Edwards had an opportunity to go inside the Green Monster and chat with Sox star Mookie Betts, and the Red Sox on Wednesday gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Celtics youngsters’ trip.

If there’s anything we’ve learned over the years, it’s that Boston athletes tend to stick together. Because of that, it’s probably fair to say that won’t be the only trip to Fenway for Edwards and Williams over the coming years.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images