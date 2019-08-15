The U.S. men’s national basketball team had its fair share of dropouts before training camp kicked off in Las Vegas, that much we know.
Time will tell how the team ultimately performs at the FIBA World Cup, but it sounds like its off to a shaky start.
Team USA fell to a USA Select Team featuring G League and overseas players Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The team, coached by Jeff Van Gundy, features players who represented the U.S. during the qualifying rounds of the FIBA tournament. Wednesday’s final score was 36-17, per The New York Times’ Marc Stein.
This wasn’t the first loss for Team USA either, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick. The Select Team grabbed a three-point win in a shortened game earlier Wednesday.
Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was part of the closing lineup alongside Donovan Mitchell, Harrison Barnes, P.J. Tucker and Brook Lopez, according to Spectrum Sports’ Mike Trudell.
Hopefully the pair of losses will serve as a wake up call for Team USA. After all, that’s what scrimmages are for, right?
Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images