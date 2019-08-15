Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers seems to be doing it all for the Red Sox.

The Boston third baseman mashed his 25th home run of the season Wednesday in his team’s 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians. But it’s what he did Tuesday into Wednesday that was historic.

Devers went 6-for-6 with four doubles and three RBIs in Tuesday’s victory and then got two more straight hits in Wednesday’s contest. For those keeping score at home, that’s eight straight hits.

The 8-for-8 stat line is impressive on its own, but what made it even more impressive is how long it had been since another Boston player had done the same.

According to Elias Sports, the last Red Sox player to amass eight consecutive was hits was Pinky Higgins, who accomplished the feat all the way back on June 21, 1938.

Yes, that’s 81 years.

Rafael Devers recorded a hit in 8 consecutive plate appearances (double, single, double, double, single, double, single, HR). According to @EliasSports, it had been 81 years since a Red Sox player had a hit in 8 straight plate appearances (last: Pinky Higgins on 6/21/38 at DET). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 14, 2019

Devers now its batting .325 on the season with 95 RBIs as he only continues to build his case for the American League MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images