It’s been a busy offseason for Carson Wentz.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is coming off a back injury he sustained back in December just months after returning from a 2017 ACL injury, and he’s made a few adjustments to his lifestyle along the way. His diet, for instance, is a bit different now.

Wentz told Eagles reporters this week he’s recently tweaked his eating habits in hopes of getting and staying healthy.

In fact, he hasn’t had a slice of pizza in the last seven months. But it hasn’t been easy.

“That’s the thing you do when you hang out with the guys, you order pizza,” Wentz said. “So trying to find pizza substitutes has not quite been as successful as I would have hoped.”

And he’s made sure to do everything in his power to be prepared for his comeback.

“I’m going to set myself up the best that I can to stay healthy, to play the whole season and get out there every week,” Wentz said. “Everyone has their own opinions and at the end of the day, I’m not really worried about it. I’ve had to come to grips with really not caring what other peoples’ opinions are on the matter.”

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images