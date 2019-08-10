Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first full week of the NFL preseason wraps up Saturday, with Levi’s Stadium set to host one of the night’s three games.

A pair of NFC foes in the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will meet Saturday night in the Bay Area.

The 49ers are coming off a disappointing campaign that was marred by a season-ending injury to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Cowboys are looking to advance further in 2019 after falling to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round back in January.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys vs. 49ers online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: FuboTV | NFL Network

