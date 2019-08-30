Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady unsurprisingly didn’t get into the final game of the preseason, but he kept plenty busy on the sidelines.

During the New England Patriots’ 31-29 loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night, Brady passed the time by doing some stretching. It’s really not anything special, but people flipped out about it because, well, it’s Tom Brady.

So the 42-year-old, who always has his finger on the pulse of what’s trending, weighed in on the matter Friday morning. He just wanted to know what teammate Julian Edelman thought was funny.

Part of the reason Edelman was on the sidelines was due to an injury he scared early in the game. But fear not, as it’s not expected to be anything serious.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images